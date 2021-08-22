MONTREAL -- The fourth wave of COVID-19 in Quebec seems to have slowed down, at least for the moment.

According to data from the Ministry of Health released Sunday, Quebec reported 463 new novel coronavirus infections, 100 fewer than the day before.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the number of cases now stands at 384,844.

The average for the last seven days is 451.

Santé-Québec reports that 68 per cent of the new cases were reported by people who have not been vaccinated or received a first dose less than 14 days ago.

The percentage of new cases who received a second dose of vaccine more than seven days ago is 17 per cent.

Authorities are not reporting any new deaths. The death toll remains at 11,279.

Santé-Québec has not released new data on hospitalizations this weekend.

As of Friday, there were 87 hospitalizations. Of these patients, 30 were being treated in intensive care.

The number of active outbreaks increased slightly from 189 to 190.

The data is based on 15,952 tests.

The positivity rate continues to be a concern, increasing from 2.9 per cent to 3.3 per cent.

Vaccinations have continued to decline.

Quebec health-care professionals administered 38,086 more doses, including 32,022 second doses, since the previous report, for a total of over 12.1 million doses. According to Santé-Québec, 76 per cent of Quebecers aged 12 and over have been adequately vaccinated.