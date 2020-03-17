MONTREAL -- A network advocating for elderly people says seniors who refuse to comply with the Quebec government's request for confinement need to take heed: the situation is serious and it must be complied with for their own good.

Since the Legault government has asked people over the age of 70 to stay in confinement and avoid leaving the house, unless it is necessary, there have been reports of these people stubbornly keeping their social habits, going to stores, for example.

These instructions were however given for the good of the elderly, for their health, Danis Prud'homme, director general of the FADOQ network (Federation of the Golden Age of Quebec), said in an interview Tuesday.



He points out that in people aged 70 and over, when a person is infected with COVID-19, 1 in 15 dies and, in people 80 and over, 1 in 7.

It is therefore important to comply with the request for containment, even if it is temporarily unpleasant. We understand, he says, that it disrupts everyday life.

The FADOQ Network represents 550,000 members, with an average age of 67 years.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2020.