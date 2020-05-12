MONTREAL -- Residents in Montreal North – the city's most affected borough amid the COVID-19 pandemic – still have access to two screening clinics as of Tuesday.

The minister responsible for the Montreal region confirmed via Twitter that the temporary walk-in clinic in the borough’s CLSC on Lacordaire Boulevard, set to close on Monday, will remain operational until mobile screening clinics arrive on Thursday.

Concernant la question de @PauleRobitaille lors de notre échange avec @PatriceRoyTJ :



��2 cliniques ouvertes pour desservir Mtl-Nord, dont 1 clinique temporaire au CLSC de Mtl-Nord en activité jusqu’à l’arrivée de celles mobiles ce jeudi.



L’offre est là! — Chantal Rouleau (@rouleauchantal) May 11, 2020

The region's integrated health and social service centre hasn't confirmed the extension, however.

Just three days before the clinic was scheduled to close, public health officials announced massive screening efforts in Montreal intended to focus on community transmission.

Dr. Mylène Drouin, the city's public health director, said on Friday that screening was essential to eventually reopen Montreal and surrounding regions safely.

Another COVID-19 screening clinic that residents of Montreal North are being told to visit isn’t in their borough – the by-appointment clinic has been set up at the Rivière-des-Prairies Hospital, at 7070 Perras Blvd.

