MONTREAL -- The Société de l’assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) will gradually begin offering licence and registration services in person while continuing to follow public health guidelines, it announced Monday.

At the end of March, services were reduced to people working essential service jobs amid the COVID-19 pandemic – and only to those whose permits or cars were needed for them to do their jobs.

As of Monday, some services will be available to the everyone, but by appointment only. Those who would like to book are asked to call 1-800-361-7620 and to visit the SAAQ’s website to see which services are offered at each location.

To avoid congestion in its centres, the SAAQ is offering certain services in alternative ways. Vehicles can be transferred between people through the mail; an expired driver’s licence will be replaced by a card with the same photo and sent by the mail; and a telephone line will be set up for people who don’t have access to the internet to put their cars in storage or take them out of it.