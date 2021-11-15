MONTREAL -- The Quebec government is steadfast in its plan to slowly lift COVID-19 restrictions, despite a recent uptick of cases in the province.

Starting Monday, Quebecers can sing karaoke and dance, with certain restrictions still in place.

The province reported that 715 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday -- and 634 on Sunday.

Over the weekend, 10 people died due to the virus; six on Saturday and four on Sunday.

The active number of cases is now 480.

GATHERINGS AND GOING OUT

Karaoke is now allowed, as long as the person singing wears a face mask if they cannot uphold a two-metre distance between themselves and other people.

Dancing is now also permitted, but people must wear masks.

Restaurants will no longer be required to keep a customer log; however, seniors' homes must continue to keep a registry.

Arranged seating and registrations are no longer mandatory for people attending public gathering.

Weddings, funerals or other events and ceremonies are now limited to 250 people inside.

A distance of one metre and the wearing of face masks are expected to be followed, but vaccine passports are not required by the government.

There will be no more distancing or capacity limits for events that require a vaccine passport. Masks must still be worn indoors, except while eating and drinking.

WORK AND SCHOOL

High school students no longer need to wear masks in the classroom.

According to Quebec's public health institute (INSPQ), 87 per cent of those aged 12 to 17 are now fully vaccinated.

Elementary students must continue to wear masks as they are not yet eligible for vaccination against the disease.

The government is also ending its work from home recommendation, though it is still encouraging a hybrid model.

SPORTS AND WORKING OUT

As winter approaches, the government notes vaccination passports, and in some cases, face masks, will be required for outdoor sporting activities that employ the use of a ski lift.

All winter activity centres will be able to operate at full capacity, as long as a distance of one metre can be maintained.

Face masks must be worn indoors and vaccine passports are required to access to certain amenities, such as food courts and bars.

Vaccine passports continue to be mandatory to access gyms, but masks can be removed during strenuous activity, as long as a two-metre distance can be maintained.

In all other situations, a one-metre distance must be upheld when working out.