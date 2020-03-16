QUEBEC CITY -- Quebec's National Assembly will suspend its work until April 21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sources confirm to The Canadian Press.

An adjournment motion is expected to be tabled Tuesday morning, as was the case in the House of Commons last Friday. Premier François Legault is expected to announce the closing at a press briefing scheduled for 1:45 p.m. today.

Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette said on social media Monday that he is holding "positive discussions" with opposition House leaders on the organization of parliamentary business in the Assembly.

He thanked them for their collaboration.

Des discussions positives se déroulent présentement avec les leaders parlementaires des oppositions quant à l’organisation des travaux parlementaires à l’Assemblée. Je remercie @marc_tanguay @GNadeauDubois et @MartinOuellet_ pour leur collaboration. #assnat #polqc — Simon Jolin-Barrette (@SJB_CAQ) March 16, 2020

"We agree on exceptional procedures for an exceptional situation, '' tweeted the parliamentary leader of the Parti Quebecois Martin Ouellet.

The PQ also confirmed to The Canadian Press that its agricultural critic, the member for Bonaventure, Sylvain Roy, had placed himself in voluntary isolation.

