MONTREAL -- The pace of opening clinics designated COVID-19 is accelerating in Quebec. There were three in the province last week, and 14 opened Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The designated screening clinic in Longueuil opened Monday for the Montérégie area.

It will not be on the premises of the Azur Clinic, as previously indicated by the Ministry of Health.

The plans have changed, the ministry said, reminding people that they should not come to the designated clinics directly, and rather make an appointment via the info-coronavirus line 1-877-644-4545.

The Montérégie clinic is the third designated clinic to open in the Montreal region. An adult clinic has been seeing patients for several days already in the premises of the former Hotel-Dieu de Montréal, and the other, for children, is at the CHU Sainte-Justine.

The designated COVID-19 clinic in Quebec City opened its doors last Wednesday in a room adjacent to the Institut universitaire en santé mentale de Québec (IUSMQ).

Ten more were added on Monday: four in Mauricie-Center-du-Québec, two in Estrie and one in each of the following regions: Outaouais, Laval, Lanaudière and in the Laurentians.

Four other clinics should also open this week, two in Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean and two others in Montérégie.

Health and Social Services Minister Danielle McCann justified the decision to open such clinics to better respond to a possible increase in the number of screenings, and to prevent people with symptoms from infecting others.

Minister McCann asked citizens who have symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough and breathing difficulties, to call the new information service first at 1-877-644-4545, which replaces 811. A nurse will assess their situation and make an appointment for them at the designated clinic, if necessary.

The number of available lines will increase Monday from 1,200 to 2,000 and 80 additional nurses will be able to respond to the requests of citizens worried about their state of health.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 16, 2020.