MONTREAL -- Many doctors may have to give up their practice to comply with the new COVID-19 prevention measures based on age, decreed by the Legault government.

If elderly physicians comply with government directives, Quebec may have to make do many of them in the short term, when the province needs their services the most.

#COVID19 - Les autorités de santé publique rappellent certaines mesures pour les personnes qui ont des symptômes légers. Pour consulter le communiqué complet: https://t.co/jki75Ne3AV #santeqc — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 14, 2020

Quebec currently has 1,495 active physicians who are 70 years of age or older.

However, to limit the spread of the virus, Premier François Legault asked all Quebecers aged 70 and over to stay home for the next few weeks Saturday.

The Le Collège des médecins du Quebec maintains an up-to-date register of all those who practice medicine in Quebec.

#COVID19 L’@OIIQ et le Collège annoncent qu’ils ont levé la nécessité réglementaire pour les #IPS de conclure toute entente de partenariat écrite avec un médecin partenaire, pour déployer une offre de services optimales dans les établissements de santé. https://t.co/OI3wzEWtQI — Collège des médecins (@CMQ_org) March 14, 2020

The most recent data indicates that 942 doctors are between 70 and 74 years old.

For doctors aged 75 to 79, there are 380, while there are 169 octogenarians. 134 doctors are 80-84 years old and 35 that are 85-89-year-olds.

Even more astonishing, Quebec can boast of being able to count on four doctors who are still active after having passed the milestone of 90.

The question could be as complicated for nurses.

To meet the growing demand for hospital staff, in the event of a possible increase in the number of people infected with the virus, the government announced that it wants to encourage retired nurses to return to duty.

If doctors or nurses are 70 years old, should they stay at home to comply with the isolation order, or devote themselves to the cause and respond to the government's call to help stem the health crisis?

Since Saturday, Quebec has been in a state of public-health emergency, which allows the Minister of Health, Danielle McCann, to recall retired nurses quickly, avoiding the usual administrative procedures.

Sunday afternoon, after his daily press briefing, Legault must meet with several union leaders from the health network (CSQ, FIQ, Alliance of Professional and Technical Staff in Health and Social Services, Fonds de Solidarité FTQ et CSN), as well as with the president of the Federation of Medical Specialists of Quebec, Diane Francoeur, and the president of the Fédération des médecins spécialistes du Québec, Dr. Louis Godin.

The Minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, and Minister of Families, Mathieu Lacombe, will also take stock of the impact of the government measures announced in their respective fields.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 15, 2020.