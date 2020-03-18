MONTREAL -- Quebec health officials are offering new information about a person who tested positive for COVID-19 in Montreal.

On March 8 at 5 p.m., a person who has tested positive for the virus took the shuttle from Montreal's Trudeau airport toward the Econoparc parking area according to this route order: P7, P9 and P8.

Anyone who came in close contact with the person could have become infected with COVID-19 and will remain contagious until March 22, authorities state.

This information comes one day after health officials revealed that a patient who tested positive for COVID-19 took a Montreal bus and travelled on the metro.

There are currently 74 people in Quebec who have tested positive for COVID-19.

Anyone concerned about their health or who have symptoms associated with COVID-19 -- coughing, fever and difficulty breathing -- should call the Info-Coronavirus phone line at 1-877-644- 4545.