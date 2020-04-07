MONTREAL -- A Quebec collective that works to eradicate poverty and the three opposition parties to the national assembly are calling on the Quebec government to improve the solidarity tax credit to help low-income people amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Collectif pour un Quebec sans pauvrete spokesperson Serge Petitclerc explained how many people don’t have access to the various assistance programs offered by the Canadian and Quebec governments.

Around 2.9 million low-income households benefit from the solidarity tax credit already. Monique Sauve of the the Quebec Liberal Party said that since the tax mechanism exists, it would be a practical way to get money to low-income people quickly.

Quebec solidaire’s Alexandre Leduc said his party proposed the establishment of an “emergency income,” which would use the mechanism of the solidarity tax credit to send $2,000 per month to anyone who requests it.

While hundreds of thousands of Canadians signed up for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) on Monday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to find help for those who aren’t entitled to the benefit.

Trudeau has promised to make announcements soon, particularly for students deprived of summer job opportunities, people who are working far fewer hours than usual, and essential workers whose salary is lower than the CERB.

The Quebec government launched another program on Monday to help 500,000 to 600,000 workers who lost their jobs because of the pandemic. The program will split $100 million among companies so they can pay employees to attend training sessions.

Each business will receive a maximum of $100,000, regardless of whether it’s open or closed amid the pandemic. The assistance is intended to cover salaries up to a maximum hourly rate of $25, as well as the trainer's fees.