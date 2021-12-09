MONTREAL -- Quebec is reporting an increase of 1,821 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the health ministry told CTV News — the highest number since April.

Thirteen more people were admitted to hospital, the source confirmed, most of them unvaccinated. In some cases, unvaccinated children passed the virus on to their parents.

A total of 32 per cent of five to 11-year-olds have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

This is a developing story.