MONTREAL -- Quebec reported 1,807 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the largest single-day increase since April 9, as the province straddled the peak of its spring wave of COVID-19.

That total is slightly lower than what was previously reported to CTV News by a source within the health ministry, who said the province had logged 1,821 new cases.

In the province's official update, public health reported overall hospitalizations increased by 13 to a total of 255 people receiving care.

That's after 35 more people entered hospital with COVID-19 symptoms, and 22 were reportedly no longer receiving care since Wednesday morning.

Of those in hospital, 60 are in the ICU, an overall increase of one.

Public health is monitoring 940 active outbreaks and 12,085 active cases within the province.

Thursday's update was based on 36,620 analyzed tests. The positivity rate was 4.2 per cent.

HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF KIDS GET THEIR SHOTS

As of Wednesday morning, public health says 221,126 Quebec children aged five to 11 had gotten their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 82,180 had an appointment to get theirs soon.

That's about one in three children in that age group who have their first shot, including 14,000 doses that were administered within that demographic Wednesday.

As of Thursday morning, 81 per cent of eligible Quebecers (aged five and up) have been fully vaccinated, and 87 per cent have gotten at least one dose.

As for third, or "booster" shots, four per cent have received one, the majority of whom are newly eligible people aged 70 and up.

Of Thursday's 1,807 cases, 960 of those infections were dicovered among people who had gotten their first dose less than two weeks prior, or never got a shot at all.

That group also accounted for 20 of the 35 new hospitalizations.

Public health says unvaccinated people are 3.2 times more likely to catch COVID-19, and 15.8 times more likely to end up in hospital after getting sick.

This is a developing story.