Full coverage at CTVNews.ca/Coronavirus
The latest updates on the global coronavirus outbreak
First presumptive case of COVID-19 confirmed in Manitoba
Juno Awards cancelled in wake of COVID-19 pandemic
COVID-19: How to isolate at home during the new coronavirus outbreak
Princess Cruises suspending global operations for 60 days
Europe, Russia postpone joint rover mission to Mars
Ireland shuts schools, cultural institutions in escalating virus response
In battle against virus, Trump restricts travel from Europe
EU condemns Trump travel ban from Europe as virus spreads
'Don't panic' says U.S. woman who recovered from coronavirus
Trump's Europe travel ban poses questions for Canada-U.S. border
Toronto Raptors to self-quarantine after facing coronavirus-infected player
NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19
Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus in Australia
COVID-19: Health officials recommend 'social distancing,' but what is it?