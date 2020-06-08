Advertisement
COVID-19: Montreal reports one new death and 83 cases as curve continues to flatten
People line up at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Montreal.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials are reporting 83 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 on Monday.
New cases are continuing to drop, as the city and linked boroughs reached a total of 26,288 COVID-19 cases and 3,068 deaths.
On Sunday, the city had the same number of new cases, 83, and five new deaths were announced.
There are now 120 public retirement homes and long-term care facilities with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, a drop from the 128 reported on Sunday.
Montreal North remains the hardest hit with a rate of 2,911 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, or 2,452 cases.
The Town of Mount Royal is still reporting the highest rate of deaths at 340 deaths per 100,000. Ahuntsic-Cartierville is reporting the most deaths on its territory, though, with 326.
Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms including fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing is urged to visit a testing centre or mobile site. Mobile sites are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be visited without an appointment. The location of the mobile sites on Monday are:
Bill-Durnan Arena
4988 Vézina St., Montreal QC H3W 1C1
École de la Petite-Bourgogne
555 Des Seigneurs St., Montreal, QC, H3J 1Y1
Saint-Justin School
5005, Mousseau St., Montreal QC H1K 2V8
Saint-Barthélémy Schoolyard
7360 des Érables ave., Montreal QC H2E 2R5
Michel-Ménard Park
2270 Roy Cres., Montreal QC H8S 1G3