MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials are reporting 83 new cases and one new death from COVID-19 on Monday.

New cases are continuing to drop, as the city and linked boroughs reached a total of 26,288 COVID-19 cases and 3,068 deaths.

On Sunday, the city had the same number of new cases, 83, and five new deaths were announced.

There are now 120 public retirement homes and long-term care facilities with at least one confirmed COVID-19 case, a drop from the 128 reported on Sunday.

Montreal North remains the hardest hit with a rate of 2,911 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people, or 2,452 cases.

The Town of Mount Royal is still reporting the highest rate of deaths at 340 deaths per 100,000. Ahuntsic-Cartierville is reporting the most deaths on its territory, though, with 326.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms including fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing is urged to visit a testing centre or mobile site. Mobile sites are open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and can be visited without an appointment. The location of the mobile sites on Monday are: