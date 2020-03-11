MONTREAL -- The Montreal metro, as well as the buses that run on the island, will now be cleaned every day, confirmed Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante Tuesday.

This comes after Quebec health authorities announced that a woman diagnosed with COVID-19 had travelled to-and-from Montreal and the south shore on public transit.

According to officials, she was symptomatic when she took the bus and metro on Feb. 24 and March 6 after returning from a cruise.

"There's no reason to worry, it's all under control," Plante insisted. "The city is following recommendations from the public health authorities, local and federal. We are ready."

In addition to regular wipe-downs of the transit system, Plante adds all of the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) employees will be given disinfectant wipes in order to keep their stations clean.

This is the second time the STM has confirmed it will be increasing cleaning to combat the virus.

Just last week, officials stated they would be disinfecting the handles and tripods in the metro cars at least once a week – compared to the regular five-to-six week cleaning schedule.

As of Tuesday, public health officials confirm seven people in Quebec have contracted the virus.