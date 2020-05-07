MONTREAL -- Montreal is extending its state of emergency to May 11, the city announced on Thursday.

The state of emergency, originally declared on March 27, grants the city power to take exceptional measures in the battle against COVID-19.

The latest numbers show that Montreal is still experiencing an uptick in COVID-19 cases across the island, notably in Montreal North, where there’s been a recent outbreak.

As of Wednesday, there have been 17,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 1,562 related deaths in Montreal.

Anyone who believes they have symptoms of the virus, including fever, dry cough and difficulty breathing, is urged to call 514 644-4545 or 1 877 644-4545 and self-isolate until they can be tested.