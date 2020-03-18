MONTREAL -- Local artists have answered Quebec Premier Francois Legault's call to ask young people to refrain from gathering in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Singer-songwriter Emile Bilodeau composed a humorous song inviting his young listeners to stay away from each other, while Coeur de Pirate posted a video of herself singing a song to remind young people that, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19, they must respect the directives by the government to protect themselves.

Louis-Jean Cormier, Annie Brocoli and Jean-Thomas Jobin also shared messages on their social networks.

On the sports side, Montreal Canadiens hockey player Phillip Danault took to social media to ask young people to respect recommendations by the Quebec government to stay at home.

Montreal Impact midfielder Samuel Piette also took it upon himself to launch a plea to the youth, as did international freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury, who notes he has been at home in quarantine for the last few days and social distancing is only a small price to pay to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Nous sommes tous dans le même bateau. Je suis à la maison en quarantaine depuis 4 jours. C’est la bonne chose à faire si vous avez voyagé. C’est aussi la bonne chose à faire pour vous distancier socialement. C’est la seule façon de surmonter cela. Il est difficile pour nous tous de changer nos habitudes, mais ce n'est qu'un petit prix à payer pour assurer la santé et la sécurité de ceux qui nous entourent. Bien que je sois confiné à la maison, je vois et j'entends parler de vous qui travaillez dur pour la santé de tout le monde. Chapeau à tous les travailleurs qui sont en première ligne. Restez en sécurité tout le monde.�������� . . We are all in this together guys. I have been home in self quarantine for the last 4 days. It’s the right thing to do if you have been traveling. It’s also the right thing to do to socially distance yourselves. It’s the only way we will get through this. It’s difficult on all of us to change our habits but it’s only a small price to pay to ensure the health and safety of those around us. Although I am confined at home, I see and hear about you people out there who are working extra hard to make sure that we can keep going. Hats off to all of the workers who are on the front lines. Stay safe everyone. �������� #restezchezvous #stayhome #faitecommemoi

Tuesday, Legault bemoaned the fact that young people, in particular, tend to ignore instructions, but argued it is imperative that they refrain from having "parties" in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Quebec.

He asked youth leaders, Youtubers, influencers, artists and athletes to do their part to spread the message to teenagers, on social media or otherwise, to make sure they are taking the pandemic seriously.

A new advertisement was also launched by the Quebec government, circulating widely on social networks with the slogan: "spread info, not the virus."

