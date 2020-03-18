MONTREAL -- Local artists have answered Quebec Premier Francois Legault's call to ask young people to refrain from gathering in order to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Singer-songwriter Emile Bilodeau composed a humorous song inviting his young listeners to stay away from each other, while Coeur de Pirate posted a video of herself singing a song to remind young people that, even if they do not have symptoms of COVID-19, they must respect the directives by the government to protect themselves.

Louis-Jean Cormier, Annie Brocoli and Jean-Thomas Jobin also shared messages on their social networks.

On the sports side, Montreal Canadiens hockey player Phillip Danault took to social media to ask young people to respect recommendations by the Quebec government to stay at home.

Montreal Impact midfielder Samuel Piette also took it upon himself to launch a plea to the youth, as did international freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury, who notes he has been at home in quarantine for the last few days and social distancing is only a small price to pay to ensure everyone’s health and safety.

Tuesday, Legault bemoaned the fact that young people, in particular, tend to ignore instructions, but argued it is imperative that they refrain from having "parties" in order to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Quebec.

He asked youth leaders, Youtubers, influencers, artists and athletes to do their part to spread the message to teenagers, on social media or otherwise, to make sure they are taking the pandemic seriously.

A new advertisement was also launched by the Quebec government, circulating widely on social networks with the slogan: "spread info, not the virus."

This report by the Canadian Press was first published March 18, 2020.