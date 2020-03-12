MONTREAL -- Montreal Universities are reacting to the spread of COVID-19.

In a post on its website Thursday evening, McGill University said that classes and exams are suspended on Friday and over the weekend while school officials decide how to react to the Quebec government's ban on large gatherings. Premier Francois Legault earlier banned all groups of 250 people or more province-wide prompting widespread event cancellations and postponements.

The university also cancelled all "on-campus events likely to attract more than 250 participants" until at least Monday.

Concordia University also cancelled Friday classes and those held over the weekend. The university will, however, remain open, and other services would still be offered. Starting on Monday, classes are set to resume, but those over 250 people will remain cancelled.

All conferences and events scheduled to be held at Concordia until April 15 have also been cancelled, the university wrote.

Later on Friday evening, the university removed the section stating that it was cancelling classes. But a spokesperson for the school has confirmed that classes are suspended on Friday.

At Universite de Montreal, school officials cancelled classes and all other university gatherings larger than 250 people, pending further notice.

Yesterday, UQAM said it was also following virus developments. The university said it had already suspended academic activities in China, Iran and in South Korea. But starting on Wednesday, it was suspending new international exchanges and discouraging international and even domestic travel by its students.