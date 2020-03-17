MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault will provide an update later today on the state of COVID-19 in Quebec.

Legault, along with Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the director of public health for Quebec, will update Quebecers at a press conference in Quebec City at 1 p.m.

The National Assembly is sitting today, but will suspend until April 21 due to the pandemic.

Government House Leader Simon Jolin-Barrette announced with his counterparts from the three opposition parties that this decision was in line with health authorities' suggestions on social distancing and teleworking and that it would allow members of the House to be available in their constituencies.

Before leaving, the National Assembly will be disbursing a sum of more than $2 billion in disaster funding to face the COVID-19 crisis.

CASES EXPECTED TO INCREASE

On Monday, Quebec health officials said there were 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout Quebec, a number expected to increase by the time of today's update.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante and Montreal public health officials were initially scheduled to update Montrealers on the state of COVID-19 in the city at 3 p.m., but that update has been cancelled.



- With a report from The Canadian Press