MONTREAL -- Premier François Legault will follow up on the province's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 Saturday afternoon in Quebec.

He will be joined by the National Director of Public Health, Horacio Arruda, as well as the Minister of Health and Social Services Danielle McCann and the Minister responsible for Seniors and Caregivers, Marguerite Blais.

The last official update on March 13 at 3 p.m. reported 17 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec, seven in Montreal, four in Montérégie, two in Estrie, two in the Laurentians, one in Mauricie and one in Center-du-Québec. At least 646 people are under investigation, according to the Ministry of Health.

At a press conference on Friday, authorities indicated that they are Quebecers who have all travelled outside the country.

To date, there have been no known cases of local transmission.

FERRIES AND VIA RAIL

Via Rail indicated on Friday evening that it is suspending its long routes from the West and East of the country (the Canadian and the Ocean) until Friday Mar. 27 inclusive. The trains run from Montreal to Halifax, and from Toronto to Vancouver.

The Société des traversiers du Québec (STQ) also announced changes to the schedules for the Sorel-Tracy-Saint-Ignace-de-Loyola, Québec-Lévis and Tadoussac-Baie-Sainte-Catherine ferries. The new schedules are in effect as of Saturday.

Thus, the number of people on board all ferries will be limited to 250, including crews, in order to comply with the measures announced by the Legault government.

