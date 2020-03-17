MONTREAL -- Quebec Premier Francois Legault and Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante will be providing updates later today on the state of COVID-19 in Quebec and Montreal.

Legault, along with Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the director of public health for Quebec, will update Quebecers at a press conference in Quebec City at 1 p.m.

Plante, joined by Mylene Drouin, director of public health for Montreal, and Eric Litvak, the head of prevention and control of infectious diseases for Montreal public health, will update Montrealers at 3 p.m.

*CTVNewsMontreal.ca will carry these updates live.*

On Monday, Quebec health officials said there were 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 throughout Quebec, a number expected to increase by the time of today's update. Legault also announced some financial aid measures for independent workers affected by COVID-19.

Plante and Drouin announced that Montreal public health workers would set up at Trudeau airport to inform returning travellers of the precautionary measures in place for those who have been abroad.