MONTREAL -- The City of Laval is delaying the deadline for municipal tax payments in order to help people financially affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Home and business owners will now have until April 16 to pay the first installment of their taxes.

"Pending compensation measures planned by the government, residents affected by mandatory quarantines or by the temporary closure of many businesses must contend with a loss of income," said Laval Mayor Marc Demers. "The decision to extend the deadline for the first payment was taken to lighten the burden on Laval homeowners and protect residents, as well as workers and business owners."

PLEASE PAY ONLINE

In order to limit the spread of COVID-19, the city says it has also decided to close its tax counter for an indefinite period of time.

Residents are being asked to pay their bills online via their financial institution using the reference number for electronic payment listed on their slip.

Anyone unable to pay their taxes online can also do so by mail.

ALTERNATIVE PARKING SUSPENDED

The city also announced that residents will not be fined for parking on streets usually considered ‘alternative parking.’

"However, parking bans remain in effect for the clearance of bus stop areas, fire hydrants, driveways, priority lanes for emergency vehicles, spaces for disabled people and intersections," the city notes. "No tolerance will be granted in the event of a significant snowfall and in the event that snow removal operation signs are put up."

This measure will be in effect until April 30.

CLOSED PUBLIC SPACES

Last week, Laval officials announced they would be closing all gathering places, including arenas, libraries, community centers and recreational facilities.

"Our civil security team is fully mobilized and actively monitoring the situation," said Sandra Desmeules, executive committee member responsible for public security. "For the moment, our main concern is to curb the spread of the coronavirus on our territory and ensure the protection and security of the population."

The city has also cancelled or postponed all events scheduled to take place in the coming weeks. Officials note they are still assessing the situation for all future gatherings.