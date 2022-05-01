COVID-19 is killing fewer people, but Quebec still reporting dozens of deaths daily
Percylla Battista said she last spoke to her sister, Maggie Quart Robitaille, a week before Quart Robitaille tested positive for COVID-19.
"She was feeling pretty good," Battista said in a recent interview. "She didn't think she would get COVID because she had already been vaccinated four times."
But on April 13, Quart Robitaille died at age 82, less than two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19. She was among the 3,325 people reported to have died in the province from the novel coronavirus since the Omicron wave started in mid-December.
While vaccination and improved treatment have made COVID-19 less deadly, Quebec reported Saturday that there have been15,000 deaths attributed to the pandemic in the province -- the most in Canada. Quebec's death rate also remains the highest in the country, at 174 deaths per 100,000 people. In Ontario, there have been 86 deaths per 100,000 people. Across Canada, there have been 102.
Simona Bignami, a demography professor at Universite de Montreal who studies population health, said less attention is being paid to people who have recently died of the disease, like Quart Robitaille, compared to those who died during the pandemic's first wave, which killed more than 5,686 people.
It's understandable, Bignami said in a recent interview, that people are trying to regain some sense of normalcy. But in doing so, she said, "there has been, unfortunately, less emphasis on the people who continue to die of COVID-19."
While COVID-19 deaths tend to be concentrated among people who are 70 and over, Bignami said that over the past year, the proportion of people between 50 and 69 who have died has risen.
According to Quebec's public health institute, 12.9 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in the province during the fifth wave that began in December involved people aged 50 to 69, up from 7.8 per cent during the first wave. During the ongoing sixth wave, 9.1 per cent of deaths have been among people aged 50 to 69.
But Bignami said governments aren't releasing enough data about who is dying, information that's essential for risk assessment as the pandemic continues.
"Is it still the case that the deaths are concentrated among the unvaccinated? What is really the burden of mortality among those who are vaccinated and what is the actual mortality risk if one is vaccinated with two doses versus three doses?" she asked. "The only country that has done extensive studies of this has been Israel."
Dr. Rodica Gilca, a medical epidemiologist at the province's public health institute, said the biggest change in pandemic-related mortality has been its decline.
According to the institute's data, there have been more than 104,000 confirmed cases during the current wave of the pandemic, which began in mid-March, and 660 deaths.
"We see that it has decreased and that it's really decreased in all age groups," Gilca said in a recent interview. "We're seeing the most significant decrease in the oldest people."
People with multiple other conditions, older people and those who are unvaccinated remain the most likely to die from the disease, she added.
Quebec's interim public health director, Dr. Luc Boileau, has acknowledged that the province has seen a "huge" number of deaths linked to COVID-19. Quebec's high death toll, he said last Thursday, is explained by the fact the province counts a COVID-19 death as any death involving someone who has the disease.
He said a government study from January indicated that around 30 per cent of the official COVID-19 deaths in the province's hospitals involved people who tested positive for COVID-19 but whose principle cause of death was not the disease. He said about 40 per cent to 50 per cent of official COVID-19 deaths in the province involve people who had the disease but who died of other causes.
"The lethality rate has dropped continuously since the first wave," Boileau said. "The vaccinations and the medical services that they're offering inside our hospitals are very good, so that's why we're observing the lethality rate going down and down and down, which is great."
But, for Battista, the death of a family member is a sad reminder that the pandemic isn't over.
"I'm going to miss our phone calls, our chit chats and gossip and all that stuff," Battista said, adding that she'll remember her sister as an avid reader, an oil painter and a crafter who was fond of knitting and crochet.
While governments may be trying to move past the pandemic, Battista said she's still taking precautions.
"I firmly believe that we're all going to get COVID If we aren't careful, and those of us who are older all have some kind of (health) issue," Battista said. "We're more vulnerable. I just can't understand how governments have rescinded all the measures that they were taking to keep us healthy."
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2022.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Evacuations underway in Mariupol after Pelosi visits Ukraine
A long-awaited effort to evacuate people from a steel plant in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol was underway Sunday, the United Nations said, while U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi revealed she visited Ukraine's president to show unflinching American support for the country's defence against Russian aggression.
LIVE | Guy Lafleur to lie in state as Montreal Canadiens fans prepare to pay respects
Habs fans will be able to say their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend will be lying in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, has died. She was 76.
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Mendicino vows to work with Emergencies Act commissioner, but won't commit to sharing cabinet secrets
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino says the government is committed to full transparency as the inquiry into the use of the Emergencies Act to end the 'freedom convoy' protests gets underway. But he wouldn't commit to sharing confidential cabinet documents about the decision.
Toronto
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
-
Ontario reports 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations, 17 additional deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 1,410 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Sunday, along with 17 additional deaths.
-
Organizers say 'Rolling Thunder' rally to end Sunday, police say no long-term occupation
The Rolling Thunder rally is set to wind down today after arriving in Ottawa Friday afternoon, bringing large crowds to a downtown core that's still tense after the three-week-long occupation in February.
Atlantic
-
'It’s like we’re trapped on an island': N.S. family calls for better access to urgent autism support
Eight-year-old Khalil Powell has good moments and bad moments. Diagnosed with autism at the age of four, his parents say he’s non-verbal and has an undiagnosed sensory progressing disorder.
-
Maritimers react to potential name change of Confederation Bridge
In a unanimous vote, members of Prince Edward Island's legislature have opted to ask the federal government to change the name of the Confederation Bridge to Epekwitk Crossing. CTV Atlantic spoke to some Maritimers to get their opinion.
-
Successful bid to save Cape Breton exhibition grounds
There was lots of activity at Northside Downs Saturday, and there will be for years to come.
London
-
Provincial Investigators looking at pair of London fires 9 hours apart
Fire investigators from the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal (OFM) are looking at a pair of fires at opposite ends of London within hours of each other.
-
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
-
Referee shortage could impact soccer players
One word comes to the mind of Wayne Sharp when thinking of what the summer may hold for soccer players across the province — “scary.”
Northern Ontario
-
This will be the 'new normal' for gas prices in Ontario this summer
Ontario gas prices went up two cents per litre Saturday, and at least one industry analyst says that a new normal drivers won't like this summer.
-
Seniors look to get Men's Shed chapter in Sudbury
Men's Sheds, a not-for-profit group involving older men, could be coming to Sudbury if a weekend planning session is any indication.
-
OLG reveals where $11M Lotto 649 ticket was purchase in Ontario
The OLG has revealed more details about the winning $11-million Lotto 649 ticket sold in Ontario.
Calgary
-
Traffic diverted on Hwy. 1 near Canmore, Alta. due to unknown incident
Canmore RCMP are redirecting eastbound traffic on the Trans-Canada Highway near the information centre because of an ongoing investigation.
-
Police looking for Keanan Crane, not seen since April 11
Calgary police are looking for help to find a 22-year-old man who has been missing since mid-April.
-
Canadians Leonard, Luketa selected in seventh round of the 2022 NFL draft
Cornerback Deane Leonard is the latest reason why the Los Angeles Chargers are Canada's team in the NFL.
Kitchener
-
Hot dogs and heartbreak: Cambridge Wuddup Dog owner walks away from a dream
The owner of well-known Cambridge eatery Wuddup Dog has been forced to step away from his restaurant as he navigates a debilitating condition.
-
K-W rental scam: 36 victims lose over $30,000
A Stouffville man has been charged in connection to a Kitchener-Waterloo rental scam that police say defrauded at least 36 victims out of over $30,000.
-
Vaccine requirements lift Sunday at most post-secondary schools in Waterloo region and Guelph
As of Sunday, proof of vaccination will no longer be needed to enter or work at most post-secondary campuses in the region. Meanwhile mask requirements at local universities and colleges will remain in place.
Vancouver
-
Vancouver marathon start delayed by 'police incident' Sunday morning
A police incident delayed the start of competition at the BMO Vancouver Marathon by about an hour on Sunday.
-
Funding for new playgrounds coming to 30 B.C. schools, province says
Students at 30 B.C. schools will be getting safer, more accessible playgrounds over the next year, according to the ministry of education.
-
BC Liberal leader wins Vancouver by-election
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon is poised to take a seat in the legislature after winning the by-election in Vancouver-Quilchena Saturday.
Edmonton
-
'They are heroes': 2 volunteer drivers taking donated supplies to Ukraine killed, organizer says
A pair of volunteer drivers rushing donated supplies to forces repelling the Russian invasion of Ukraine were killed, a campaign organizer said on Saturday.
-
'Extra busy': SCARS hosts adoption drive to create more shelter space for other rescues
An adoption event on Saturday helped connect 40 dogs and cats with new loving owners in Sherwood Park.
-
Alberta's intentions questioned in creation of Indigenous advisory group on public safety
Alberta Justice is in the process of creating an Indigenous advisory group that will lend voice to policing matters, including on peace officers, victims' services, restorative justice and crime prevention.
Windsor
-
Two injured in overnight stabbing incident: Chatham-Kent police
Two men were taken to the hospital with stab wounds following an altercation in Chatham, police say.
-
Kaschak ready to campaign
Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak is running for provincial government in the riding of Windsor-Tecumseh and is ready to hit the campaign trail.
-
St. Clair College hosts first in-person open house in three years
For post-secondary programs like Culinary Management at St. Clair College, the need for students to be in a physical lab space — rather than its virtual COVID counterpart — is extremely crucial.
Regina
-
Remember, unite and renew: Regina Rwandan community commemorates 1994 genocide
On Saturday, and for the past 20 years, Rwandans around the world commemorated and remembered the victims of a dark time in Rwanda’s history.
-
'We'll have some fun this year': Rebranded Kings squad ready for 2022 RMLL season
After the last two seasons of the Rocky Mountain Lacrosse League were disrupted by the pandemic, junior lacrosse is back in the Queen City.
-
Teen facing multiple charges after pointing bear spray at officer: RPS
A 17-year-old male is facing multiple charges after threatening an officer with bear spray early Friday morning.
Ottawa
-
Police investigating incident of ‘hate-motivated mischief’ at Capital City Bikers' Church
Ottawa police say they are investigating an incident of 'hate-motivated mischief' at a Vanier church on Sunday.
-
Here’s what we know about day 3 of ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’
Ottawa’s interim police chief promises officers will continue to be visible throughout the exclusion zone as the ‘Rolling Thunder Ottawa’ biker event enters a third day.
-
OC Transpo fares increase on May 1
The 2.5 per cent hike in transit fares approved in the 2022 city of Ottawa budget will kick in on May 1.
Saskatoon
-
'I am ashamed': Archbishop of Canterbury apologizes to Sask. First Nation for church's involvement in residential schools
The Archbishop of Canterbury met with residential school survivors on James Smith Cree Nation on Saturday to acknowledge their pain for the injustices they suffered and to apologize.
-
Saskatoon police investigating single vehicle rollover
Saskatoon Police Service are investigating a single vehicle rollover that happened Friday evening.
-
Sask. electric vehicle owners push to see more EVs on the road
The event at Western Development Museum is meant to promote and display the local growing EV (electric vehicle) community.