COVID-19 in Quebec: province reports 2 new deaths, 3,314 health-care workers absent
Two more people have died due to COVID-19 and 3,314 health-care workers are off work due to the virus, Quebec's Ministry of Health and Social Services said Monday.
In its update, the health ministry said the total number of deaths from the virus has reached 17,043 since the start of the pandemic.
The number of health workers absent has remained relatively the same since last Monday, when there were 3,322 employees reported absent.
The ministry doesn't track changes in COVID-19 hospitalizations over the weekend. Last Friday, there were 1,942 people in hospital with the virus, including 635 who were admitted primarily for the coronavirus. The number of people in the ICU last Friday rose by four to 51 admissions.
NEW CASES, VACCINATIONS
Another 561 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority clientele. The province also received 126 rapid antigen test results from the public, including 100 positive samples.
The Ministry of Health was monitoring 391 active outbreaks across Quebec as of Monday and the positivity rate was 7.6 per cent.
In terms of vaccinations, health-care workers administered an additional 8,366 new doses in the last 24 hours. That brings the total number of shots given to Quebecers to 21,859,833.
