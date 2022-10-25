COVID-19 in Quebec: health officials report 17 new deaths

Quebec's health ministry said Tuesday there were 17 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the number of deaths to 16,974.

That includes one death recorded in the last 24 hours, 14 that occurred between two and seven days ago and two that occurred more than seven days ago.

The number of people being treated for COVID-19 in hospital currently stands at 1,966, a decrease of 38 from the previous day. There were also 50 people in the ICU, an increase of one.

In its update on Monday, the Ministry of Health and Social Services said there were 3,609 health-care workers absent due to the coronavirus, which is 287 more than Monday.

The latest update also said 1,051 cases were detected through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority clientele. An additional 220 rapid antigen test results were logged with the province's online portal, including 187 positive tests.

Health-care workers administered 15,803 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of shots given to Quebecers to 21,732,665.



