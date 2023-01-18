COVID-19 in Quebec: 4 more deaths, 38 fewer hospitalizations
Four more people with COVID-19 have died in Quebec, bringing the total coronavirus deaths in the province to 17,831 since the pandemic began.
Two of those deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and two others were recorded within the last week.
The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 1,859 people with COVID-19 are in Quebec hospitals, a decrease of 38 with 107 entries and 145 discharges.
Of those occupying beds, 612 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the rest tested positive while seeking treatment for other ailments.
Meanwhile, there are 52 people with COVID-19 in intensive care, a decrease of four with five entries and nine discharges. Thirty patients were admitted for COVID-related reasons.
NEW CASES
Quebec reported 628 new positive PCR tests on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed number of infections to 1,296,835.
In addition, 22 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal. So far, 271,570 positive rapid tests have been logged.
There are currently 1,905 health-care workers off the job for reasons related to the virus.
VACCINATIONS
An additional 4,726 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Quebecers, for a total of 22,841,777 doses given.
As of Wednesday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.
For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus one infection.
Meanwhile, 31 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 30 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.
That rate is far higher among people over 80 years old, at 64 per cent. It's lowest among under-40s at 10 per cent.
Montreal Top Stories
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | More snow on the way for Montreal
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ottawa sending 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles as defence minister visits Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the embattled country's defence against Russian invaders.
NDP leader says Liberal government is waging war against the working class
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says it feels like Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is waging war against workers. Singh addressed his New Democrat caucus today in a speech that heavily focused on the struggles faced by the working class.
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
Eligible Albertans can now apply for $600 affordability payments
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
Here is where 25 new Zellers stores will open in Canada this year
After a 10-year hiatus, Zellers has announced the locations of its first 25 store "experiences." The stores are set to open within Hudson's Bay locations across Canada in 2023. Here is a list of the locations.
Lost to Boston: Nova Scotia-trained doctor says residency red tape forced her to leave
In a province where shortcomings in health care make headlines any given day, a Dalhousie-trained physician says she was forced to take a position in the United States, though she wanted to stay in Nova Scotia.
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
PM Trudeau welcomes study into McKinsey contracts as MPs to vote on launching probe
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he welcomes the work of a House committee planning to look into the federal government's contracts with the consulting firm McKinsey and Company, 'to make sure that, indeed, Canadians are getting proper value for money.'
'Egg-flation' down in December as most grocery costs fall, but not all
Prices for food items purchased from stores in Canada decreased slightly month to month in December, Statistics Canada says, but consumers continue to pay more for fresh vegetables, dairy products, and meats.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Ontario integrity commissioner to investigate whether government tipped off Greenbelt developers
The Ontario Integrity Commissioner will open an investigation into whether the province’s housing minister tipped off developers ahead of revealing their plans to open up the Greenbelt.
-
Zellers is returning to Canada. Here's where the GTA locations will be
Nearly a decade after it closed its doors nationwide, Zellers is set to return to Canada.
-
New tricks leading to alarming rate of car thefts. This is how to protect yourself
At least 32 cars have been stolen In Toronto each day so far in 2023, a surprising figure spurring calls for car manufacturers to catch up in a digital arms race with tech-savvy thieves.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia announces additional resources to alleviate pressure on ERs
Nova Scotia has announced extra resources to alleviate the pressure on strained emergency departments at a cost of 'tens of millions' of dollars, although an exact figure wasn’t provided.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder in suspicious death of man in East Walton, N.S.
A 28-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a man was killed in East Walton, N.S., earlier this week.
-
NB Power worker dead, another hurt after falling from power pole in Hillsborough
A power line technician with NB Power has died and another has been injured while doing restoration work in Hillsborough, N.B., Tuesday night.
London
-
Former teacher to be sentenced on child porn charges didn't show up to court
Police are looking for a former London teacher who pleaded guilty to four criminal charges following sexual involvement with a student.
-
Zellers returning to London, Ont.
What’s old is new again — Zellers is set to make a comeback across the country, including London. The Canadian retailer has announced the planned locations of 25 'Zellers store experiences' within Hudsons Bay.
-
London man brings home $100,000 lotto prize
A London man is glad he said “yes” to ENCORE after taking home a $100,000 prize. Russell Huska matched the last six of seven numbers in exact order on the Nov. 20, 2022 draw to win the prize — He also won $5 on his LOTTA 6/49 ticket.
Northern Ontario
-
11-year-old seriously injured in North Bay crash involving accused impaired driver
A 40-year-old northern Ontario resident accused of impaired driving is facing charges following a Highway 17 crash involving several vehicles in North Bay, police say.
-
Polar vortex brings Mars-like cold to Russia, could hit Canada next: meteorologists
The polar vortex hovering over Siberia has generated the coldest temperature on Earth so far this year, and according to meteorologists, it could be headed to Canada next.
-
Serious two-vehicle crash closes Highway 535 east of Sudbury
Highway 535 is closed in both directions from Hagar to St. Charles on Wednesday morning after a crash in the Markstay-Warren area, police say.
Calgary
-
Eligible Albertans can now apply for $600 affordability payments
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being hit in northwest Calgary
Calgary paramedics rushed a pedestrian to hospital on Wednesday after he was hit by a vehicle in the community of Montgomery.
-
Zellers returns to Calgary in 2023 with Sunridge Mall location
All 25 of the Zellers revival stores would be located within existing locations of The Bay.
Kitchener
-
Crews respond to fire in Kitchener
Kitchener Fire said there were reports of people living under the building.
-
Zellers returns, Cambridge chosen as one of its 25 locations
A discount retailer is making a comeback in Canada, opening its first 25 “Zellers store experiences” within Hudson’s Bay, including in Cambridge, Ont.
-
Logs scatter after tractor-trailer overturns in Wellington County
A serious crash involving a tractor-trailer hauling a load of logs has closed an intersection in Wellington County just southwest of Arthur.
Vancouver
-
B.C. family marks 2nd anniversary of Trina Hunt’s disappearance
The family of a murdered Port Moody woman marked a devastating anniversary Wednesday. Trina Hunt was reported missing two years ago and while her remains were discovered three months later, her death remains unsolved.
-
$80K stolen from North Vancouver business by employee making fraudulent refunds: RCMP
A woman has been arrested after allegedly defrauding her employer of $80,000 by making refunds to her credit cards, according to the North Vancouver RCMP.
-
Ottawa sending 200 Canadian-made armoured vehicles as defence minister visits Ukraine
Defence Minister Anita Anand used a visit to Ukraine on Wednesday to announce that Canada is sending another 200 armoured vehicles to help with the embattled country's defence against Russian invaders.
Edmonton
-
Eligible Albertans can now apply for $600 affordability payments
The payments, intended to help offset inflationary pressures, will be received in monthly instalments of $100.
-
Here's what we know about Zellers' return to Edmonton this year
After a decade, Edmontonians will be able to shop at Zellers this year. The brand is opening a store in the capital city's Kingsway Mall north of downtown, as well as 24 other locations across the country, it announced early Wednesday.
-
Former educational assistant facing sexual assault, luring charges in northern Alberta
A 21-year-old woman who recently worked at a school in Hythe, Alta., has been charged with several sex offences and police believe there may be more victims yet to come forward.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $300,000 after west end house fire
Windsor fire officials say a house fire in the west end caused $300,000 damage.
-
Police nab suspect after break-in at two Chatham restaurants
Chatham-Kent police have arrested a suspect after break and enters at two local restaurants.
-
5.25 per cent tax increase proposed for LaSalle
LaSalle will host an open house on its 2023 draft budget later this month.
Regina
-
Former downtown Regina YMCA building to house temporary winter shelter
A temporary space will be opening in downtown Regina to provide shelter for those experiencing homelessness, the city said in a news release.
-
Sask. family wants disabled daughter in psychiatric hospital placed in appropriate care
A Yorkton, Sask. family went to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building to plead for help for their intellectually challenged daughter on Tuesday.
-
'I feel strong:' Bail hearing for sisters who say they were wrongfully convicted
Two sisters who have spent nearly 30 years in prison for what they say are wrongful murder convictions testified in a courtroom during a bail hearing Tuesday.
Ottawa
-
Here's where Zellers will be opening stores in the Ottawa area
Zellers is making its comeback this spring, and there are plans to open two stores in Ottawa and one in Gatineau.
-
Wellington Street closure hasn't caused 'total failure' for Ottawa's transportation network, report says
A new city of Ottawa report says the closure of Wellington Street in front of Parliament Hill has "not caused a total failure of the transportation network" in the downtown core.
-
Saskatoon
-
-
Zellers returns to Saskatoon
The discount department chain Zellers will be returning to Saskatoon.
-
Sask. family wants disabled daughter in psychiatric hospital placed in appropriate care
A Yorkton, Sask. family went to the Saskatchewan Legislative Building to plead for help for their intellectually challenged daughter on Tuesday.