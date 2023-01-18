COVID-19 in Quebec: 4 more deaths, 38 fewer hospitalizations

Four more people with COVID-19 have died in Quebec, bringing the total coronavirus deaths in the province to 17,831 since the pandemic began.

Two of those deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours and two others were recorded within the last week.

The Health Ministry reported Wednesday that 1,859 people with COVID-19 are in Quebec hospitals, a decrease of 38 with 107 entries and 145 discharges.

Of those occupying beds, 612 were admitted for reasons directly related to the virus, while the rest tested positive while seeking treatment for other ailments.

Meanwhile, there are 52 people with COVID-19 in intensive care, a decrease of four with five entries and nine discharges. Thirty patients were admitted for COVID-related reasons.

NEW CASES

Quebec reported 628 new positive PCR tests on Wednesday, bringing the total confirmed number of infections to 1,296,835.

In addition, 22 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal. So far, 271,570 positive rapid tests have been logged.

There are currently 1,905 health-care workers off the job for reasons related to the virus.

VACCINATIONS

An additional 4,726 COVID-19 vaccines were administered to Quebecers, for a total of 22,841,777 doses given.

As of Wednesday, 62 per cent of Quebecers are considered to have basic vaccination status.

For minors, this means they've received at least two shots, or one shot plus one COVID-19 infection. For adults, this means they've received at least two doses with one booster, or two doses plus one infection.

Meanwhile, 31 per cent of adults have gotten the jab since Aug. 15, while 30 per cent have gotten it in the last five months.

That rate is far higher among people over 80 years old, at 64 per cent. It's lowest among under-40s at 10 per cent.