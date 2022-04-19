COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 2,281 in Quebec; 10,636 health-care workers absent due to virus

The number of people in hospital with COVID-19 in Quebec rose to 2,281 on Tuesday as more than 10,000 health-care workers were reported absent from work for reasons related to the virus.

Hospitalizations rose by 61 after 200 people were admitted and 139 were discharged in the last 24 hours. The number of patients in ICU beds also reached 101, an increase of six from the day before.

The Ministry of Health and Social Services says 10,636 health-care workers are away from work for reasons related to the virus, including isolation and waiting for COVID-19 test results.

Deaths related to the virus rose to 14,714, an increase of 18.

The province also reported 1,783 new COVID-19 cases through PCR testing, which is reserved for priority groups.

The actual number is likely 10 times higher, public health officials admit. There were also 966 rapid antigen test results logged in the last day, 797 of which were positive.

Health-care workers analyzed 12,375 samples on April 17.

The positivity rate is 14.7 per cent and the number of outbreaks is 1,047. Active cases dropped by 5,200 from the last update, for a new total of 27,356.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Another 14,000 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, for a total of 19,137,973. An additional 319,753 doses were given to Quebecers outside of the province.

To date, health-care workers have given out 7,428,201 first doses covering 91 per cent of the eligible population, 7,121,556 second doses covering 87 per cent of the population and 4,387,271 third doses covering 54 per cent of the population.