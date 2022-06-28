COVID-19 hospitalizations rise to 1,226 in Quebec, 5 new deaths reported

COVID-19 numbers in Quebec are on the rise Tuesday, including cases and hospitalizations, according to the province's health ministry.

The ministry reported an increase of 113 hospitalizations after 272 people were admitted and 159 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.

ICU cases also rose to 36, an increase of six patients from the day before.

Quebec recorded 1,272 positive infections from PCR testing in the last 24 hours, almost double from Monday.

Of the 638 rapid test results logged with the province over the past day, 568 were positive.

The province is now looking at a positivity rate of 11.6 per cent after health-care workers analyzed 7,795 samples.

There are also 204 active outbreaks being monitored across Quebec.

Five new deaths due to COVID-19 were added, for a total of 15,572 since the pandemic started.

The number of health-care workers absent from work for reasons related to the coronavirus has risen by nearly 1,000 in the past seven days. On Tuesday, 5,622 workers were absent, up from 4,686 a week ago.

VACCINATION UPDATE

Health-care workers administered 3,239 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, for a total of 20,036,022 shots given out in Quebec.

Another 341,395 shots have been given to Quebecers out of province.