COVID-19 hospitalizations increase by 43 in Quebec

COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec have increased by 43, the province reported Wednesday -- the largest single-day jump since April.

Quebec hospitals saw 108 new entries and 65 discharges, bringing the total number of COVID-related hospitalizations to 1,084.

In intensive care units, numbers decreased slightly, by two, with five new entries and seven discharges, bringing the total to 33.

The province also logged eight new deaths due to COVID, meaning 15,553 Quebecers have died of the virus since the pandemic began.

Meanwhile, 4,838 healthcare workers are absent from work for reasons related to the virus.

On Wednesday, the Quebec government announced it would partially close six emergency rooms over the summer due to the worker shortage, although it has not yet indicated which hospitals will be affected.

NEW CASES

Quebec also reported 1,110 positive PCR tests Wednesday, although this number does not reflect the actual situation, as PCR testing is unavailable to the general population.

In addition, 436 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

The province's healthcare workers administered 4,634 more doses of the vaccine in 24 hours.

On Tuesday, public health announced it plans to offer additional COVID-19 boosters to certain priority groups starting late summer to early fall, around the same time as the annual flu vaccine campaign.