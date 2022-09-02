COVID-19 hospitalizations down by 42 in Quebec

Quebec reported a drop in COVID-19 hospitalizations Friday, along with an additional 23 deaths related to the virus.

Seven of said deaths occurred between two and seven days ago, while 16 occurred over a week ago, the Health Ministry notes. A total of 16,409 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

There are currently 1,728 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec. Of those, 588 were admitted for reasons directly related to COVID-19 while the rest tested positive in hospital.

It's a decrease of 42 hospitalizations compared to the previous day, with 104 admissions and 146 discharges.

Meanwhile, there are 37 people in intensive care, an increase of two with five new entries and seven discharges.

The province logged 761 more positive PCR tests Friday. In addition, 119 positive rapid tests were self-declared through Quebec's online portal.

There are currently 3,694 health care workers absent from the job for COVID-related reasons.

A total of 16,967 more doses of the vaccine were administered to Quebecers, bringing the number of shots given to 20,777,952.