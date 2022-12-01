COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in Quebec

Hospitalizations for COVID-related illnesses continue to rise and are slowly approaching the 2,000 mark.

According to the latest government report published Thursday, 1,979 people with COVID-19 were hospitalized, including 621 due to the disease, an increase of 33.

In intensive care, however, there was a decrease of six, for a total of 45 patients. Of these, 21 are being treated specifically for COVID-19.

More than 4,000 health professionals were expected to be absent due to the disease.

The authorities have also recorded seven new deaths, five of which occurred two to seven days ago and two more than seven days ago. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has claimed 17,361 lives.

For new cases, the first figures of the week due to problems on the side of the Ministry of Health, the government reported 1205 new infections. In addition, 96 cases were detected on Wednesday by rapid tests. The number of cases is probably underestimated, as the screening centres are reserved for priority clients.

The rate of positivity has jumped to 12.2 per cent.

On the other hand, on the vaccination side, 22,203 doses were administered Wednesday.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 1, 2022