MONTREAL -- The federal government is looking to hire quarantine officers for airports as the response to the COVID-19 outbreak continues.

The Public Health Agency of Canada posted the job listing for a COVID-19 nurse "to support effective coordination of federal, provincial and territorial preparedness and response to the emergence of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in China."

The job pays $80 to $122K per year.

"Due to intensity of efforts to support this activation, enhanced border measures at airports and quarantine of repatriated Canadians, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) has an urgent need to establish a roster of nurses who can support ongoing efforts," reads the posting.

The PHAC requires quarantine officers, nurse managers and other registered nurses to perform health assessments for international travellers and determine public health risks among other duties.