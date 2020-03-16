MONTREAL -- As concerns about the spread of COVID-19 grow and reports of hoarding at stores and pharmacies proliferate, some Quebecers are expressing concerns about a possible shortage of hospital masks in the province.

On Monday afternoon, Quebec paramedics issued a plea to the public, especially those taking extraordinary measures to get their hands on such masks.

"We ask you not to stop our paramedics to ask them for masks, because they will not be able to provide them," Urgences-Sante tweeted. "Paramedics should only be asked for help when a life is in danger."

Nous vous demandons de ne pas arrêter nos paramédics pour leur demander des masques, car ils ne pourront pas vous en fournir.



L'aide des paramédics ne doit être demandée que lorsqu'une vie est en danger. — Urgences-santé (@Urgences_sante) March 16, 2020

At a press conference Monday, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann said the province has sufficient supplies of emergency supplies such as hospital masks and that steps being taken such as hospitals cancelling elective surgeries will help maintain those supplies.

Urgences-Sante also reminded the public of the government's directive to call its new COVID-19 line - 1-877-644-4545 - for information on the virus, and to call the province's INFO-Sante line (811) only for other medical issues.

It also reminded Quebecers to call 911 if their situation is an emergency.