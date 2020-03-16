MONTREAL -- Desjardins Bank will keep 349 branches open in total for clients in Quebec and Ontario down from 872 Wednesday, as a measure to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The bank’s decision to temporarily close 523 branches comes as Canadians are urged to practice social distancing to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“The situation we are facing is without precedent,” said Desjardins president Guy Cormier. “It leads us to make decisions that are difficult, but also necessary to stop the propagation of COVID-19. Despite these exceptional circumstances, we remain committed to serving our members and clients.”

Members can continue accessing the bank’s 1,626 ATM machines in Quebec and 63 in Ontario, as well as phone service seven-days-a-week from 6 a.m. to midnight. AccesD internet, telephone, and mobile service will also be available.

According to spokesperson Jean-Benoit Turcotti, online or automated banking reflect 92 per cent of Desjardins transactions.

“Service points (branches) should only be visited for transactions that absolutely require counter service,” said Turcotti. “We ask that members prioritize using automated banking during this time.”

The full list of service points that will remain open in Quebec and Ontario will be posted as of March 16 on the bank’s website.