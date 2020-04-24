MONTREAL -- The COVID-19 death toll has risen to 808 in Montreal, with 10,897 confirmed cases on the island, according to data released on Friday.

The number of deaths rose by 67 since Thursday, when the toll stood at 741. At that time, 10,375 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed.

As of Friday, the number of public retirement homes and long-term care facilities affected by the disease is 112.

The crisis in long-term care facilities is reflected in the demographics of the confirmed cases, with 2,475 cases being people 80 years old and above and another 951 in their 70s. More people in those age groups have also been tested, which may attribute to those higher numbers as well.

For the first time, Montreal North has the highest number of cases on the island per capita at 1,057.8 per 100,000 (or 891 cases), followed by Cote-St-Luc at 1,010.8 per 100,000 (or 328 cases)

There are 984 cases whose territory has not been confirmed.

