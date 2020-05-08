MONTREAL -- The death toll at a West Island long-term care facility from COVID-19 has hit 40 people.

The regional health authority confirmed that of the 113 residents of the Vigi Dollard-des-Ormeaux, 60 had been affected by COVID-19.

A spokesperson said a team of volunteer geriatricians and nurses were sent to the facility to reinforce their staff, as well as a team of volunteers from the McGill University Health Centre and that “the situation has stabilized.”

In late April, residents accused the Vigi DDO of neglect, saying they had been left waiting to be changed out of soiled clothes and experienced extended waiting times for food. One resident told CTV News many of the CHSLD's nurses and orderlies had stopped coming in to work.