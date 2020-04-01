MONTREAL -- Workers at emergency daycares set up to for the children of essential services workers in Quebec say they are in need of gloves and disinfectant to protect children, staff and parents from the coronavirus.

In an interview Wednesday, Valérie Grenon, president of the Federation of Early Childhood Workers, affiliated with the CSQ, reported the concerns of its members, who come into very close contact with children.

These workers need gloves to protect themselves, during diaper changes, for example, or when a child vomits, she said.

For the past week, many have also been lacking liquid to disinfect their hands.

The union leader wants the emergency childcare services to be included in the priority list for equipment, along with front-line health-care workers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2020.