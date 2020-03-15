MONTREAL -- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has jumped dramatically in Quebec.

According to the most recent data from Santé-Québec, the province has 35 cases, 11 more than the previous day.

The cases were spread across the province and included one in Montreal.

#COVID19 – Au Québec, en date du 15 mars 11h, la situation est la suivante:



➡️35 cas confirmés

➡️1186 personnes sous investigation

➡️1890 analyses négatives



Pour connaître le nombre de cas confirmés par régions: https://t.co/xMGNe5DB9d #santéquébec — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 15, 2020

The first case of a visitor from outside Quebec was also identified.

The origin of one case has not yet been determined.

As of Sunday morning, 1,186 people were awaiting the results of the screening and to date, 1,890 analyzes have been negative.

In comparison, Ontario has almost four times more cases than Quebec. The neighbouring province said on Sunday that 137 people were suffering from COVID-19, not counting the five others considered to be cured.

The CHU Sainte-Justine said on Saturday that it had treated a child who tested positive, the first case of coronavirus found in a minor in Quebec. According to the establishment, the child returned from a trip to Europe.

"So this is by no means a case of local transmission of the virus," read a press release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 15, 2020.