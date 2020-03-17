MONTREAL -- A student at Montreal's College Jean-de-Brebeuf has tested positive for COVID-19.

"All those who have had direct contact with the student will be notified of the specific measures to be taken," the school stated in a letter home to parents. "We remind you of the importance of following public health recommendations indicating that you should stay home and avoid social contact."

The private high school will remain closed until further notice, it adds, noting it is following the directives of the Quebec government.

Anyone displaying symptoms of the virus – coughing, fever and difficulty breathing – or who has questions or concerns about coronavirus is encouraged to call 1 877 644 4545.

As of Monday, there are 50 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Quebec.

An additional 3,073 people are under investigation and 3,079 tests have come back negative.