COVID-19 claims 35 more lives in Quebec as infections rise

An additional 35 Quebecers have died due to COVID-19, for a total of 15,800 since the pandemic began.

The number of people in hospital for COVID-19 has increased by 82 in the last 24 hours.

The total number of patients receiving care is now 1,960, with 651 people explicitly seeking treatment for the virus.

Intensive care admissions are up by 17, for a total of 55 -- an increase of 29 patients specifically due to COVID-19.

On July 17, a total of 10,262 samples were analyzed.

Quebec also added 2,219 new PCR COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of people infected to 1,128,282 since the start of the pandemic.

A total of 256,395 rapid tests have been declared, with 213,651 positive tests registered.

In the last 24 hours, 681 were reported, with 598 of them positive.

Quebec is encouraging people to declare the status of their at-home rapid test so officials can get a clearer picture of infection levels in the province.

There are 6,967 health care workers absent due to COVID-19-related reasons.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec's health care professionals administered 7,073 more vaccinations, for a total of 20,209,135 doses.

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé points out vaccination against the virus does not completely prevent infection, but it does decrease the risk of dire consequences.

As of July 18, 91 per cent of the eligible population aged five and up have received their first dose of a vaccine and 56 per cent have received three.

An additional 16 per cent have received four.