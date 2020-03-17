MONTREAL -- Cirque du Soleil is temporarily laying off 2,600 employees, including 1,200 artists and 1,400 technicians.

The decision, which is in effect for an indefinite period of time, follows the decision to cancel all shows due to the outbreak of COVID-19 around the world.

The layoffs do not greatly affected the company's head office in Montreal, where 1,600 people work.

In a statement sent to The Montreal Gazette, Cirque du Soleil management explained, "The company will continue to suspend all of its operations for an indefinite period, until the novel coronavirus is controlled and there is no longer a risk to the artists, employees and spectators."

Company officials have not specified whether the laid-off workers will receive compensation.

Just a month ago, on Feb. 17, the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) announced it would acquire 10 per cent of Cirque du Soleil founder Guy Laliberté's stakes, bringing the Caisse's ownership to approximately 20 per cent.

American investment company TPG Capital owns about 60 per cent, while Chinese firm Fosun Capital Group has a 20 per cent stake.

Cirque du Soleil employs 4,900 people in numerous countries.