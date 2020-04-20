MONTREAL -- CEGEP students’ results from the winter 2020 semester won’t be factored into their R Scores, Education Minister Jean-François Roberge announced Monday.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused disparities in education between students at different colleges across Quebec’s regions, and R Scores are based on the assumption that every student is taught under the same conditions, Roberge said.

Roberge wants to make sure no student will be unjustly punished because of the pandemic, even if those who had access to ideal learning conditions may be upset by this decision.

The R Score is a standardized grading system that classifies students relative to one another and works optimally when teaching conditions are the same for everyone.

Students are admitted to universities based on their R Scores – a difference in just few points can be the deciding factor between an acceptance and a refusal in some programs.

Initially, on March 26, Roberge had announced that R Scores would be calculated less strictly than normally. The Quebec government said its decision to freeze R Scores from the winter 2020 term entirely is in line with the position expressed by the Federation of CEGEPs, the Fédération universitaire collégiale du Québec and education unions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 20, 2020.