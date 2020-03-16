MONTREAL -- Unions representing cashiers and grocery store clerks are asking customers to be patient and respectful, despite the long lines seen at checkouts, as customers flock to buy supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The syndicat des Travailleurs unis de l'alimentation et du commerce (TUAC), affiliated with the Federation des travailleurs du Quebec (FTQ), represents 34,000 workers in the industry throughout Quebec, notably in Metro, Provigo, Maxi, SuperC, and IGA grocery stores.

The stress on these workers - often low-paid workers - increased recently as anxious customers began to buy items by the dozen, emptying store shelves, with little thought for other clients who also wanted supplies. Supermarkets had to add security guards due to the growing tension between customers.

Antonio Filato, president of UFCW Local 500, said Monday he was proud of members who showed up to work, despite their fatigue, stress, and physical proximity to thousands of customers.

If the union’s members could collectively speak to the public directly, they would say to be patient and to stop fearing shortages since there are enough products for everyone. They would also ask customers who don’t feel well to avoid shopping themselves and to ask for help in doing so instead.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Mar. 16, 2020.