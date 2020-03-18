QUEBEC -- An animal protection organization in Quebec is preparing for potential closure amid the COVID-19 outbreak by asking anyone interested in fostering pets to reach out to them electronically.

Operations at the Societe protectrice des animaux (SPA) haven’t been affected by the virus thus far, aside from visits from the public being banned until further notice. But in the event of having to close, they will need significant help housing animals.

“We’re acting in a preventative manner, and no animal will be placed in a foster family because of COVID-19 unless there are major changes,” SPA general director Felix Tremblay said in a release on the organization’s website.

Tremblay also mentioned there is no proof that domesticated animals can contract COVID-19, but that they can potentially carry the virus on their fur should they be touched by someone who has it.