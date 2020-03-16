COVID-19: 41 cases now confirmed in Quebec
CTV News Montreal Published Monday, March 16, 2020 11:23AM EDT Last Updated Monday, March 16, 2020 11:26AM EDT
MONTREAL -- Quebec now has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the province's health ministry.
In addition, 1,834 people are under investigation and 2,577 tests have come back negative.
So far, Montreal has the most recorded instances of the virus, with 12 confirmed cases.
Anyone concerned that they may have contracted the virus must call Info-Santé at 811.
The province has also set up a hotline to answer any questions about coronavirus: 1 877 644 4545.
