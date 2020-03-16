MONTREAL -- Quebec now has 41 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the province's health ministry.

In addition, 1,834 people are under investigation and 2,577 tests have come back negative.

So far, Montreal has the most recorded instances of the virus, with 12 confirmed cases.

#COVID19 – Au Québec, en date du 16 mars 11h, la situation est la suivante:



➡️41 cas confirmés

➡️1834 personnes sous investigation

➡️2577 analyses négatives



Pour connaître le nombre de cas confirmés par régions: https://t.co/xMGNe5DB9d #santéquébec — Santé Québec (@sante_qc) March 16, 2020

Anyone concerned that they may have contracted the virus must call Info-Santé at 811.

The province has also set up a hotline to answer any questions about coronavirus: 1 877 644 4545.