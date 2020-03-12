MONTREAL -- Students and staff from yet another Montreal school who returned from a trip to Europe have been told to stay home.

The principal of FACE School in downtown Montreal was contacted by Public Health and told that the 40 students and two staff who just returned from a trip to Paris and Barcelona should remain in self-isolation for 14 days as part of the protocol to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The school is run jointly by the Commission scolaire de Montréal (CSDM) and the English Montreal School Board (EMSB), and both boards are following the directive.

No other instructions were given for any other school trips to Europe, the EMSB added in a statement.

So far, two Montreal schools have cancelled classes as students await test results for COVID-19.