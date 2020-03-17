MONTREAL -- About 300 medical specialists in Quebec are currently in self-isolation.

Some are required to self-isolate under the instructions given by the government of Quebec, which mandates 14 days of isolation for all health personnel who return from abroad as of March 12.

But other medical specialists are following the recommendations of their union, the Federation of Medical Specialists of Quebec (FMSQ), which asks its members to self-isolate if they went abroad at all over spring break.

On Tuesday, the FMSQ could not confirm whether a large number of the specialists practice in the same region or have the same specialty, potentially compromising care in a particular field. The Federation has a habit of sending doctors to meet needs in other regions: it does so throughout the year when necessary.

In an interview with The Canadian Press last Friday, the FMSQ president, Diane Francoeur, said: "If there is a shortage of specialists (somewhere), we will adapt."

This article by The Canadian Press was first published on Mar. 17, 2020.