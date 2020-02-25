MONTREAL -- Test results have come back negative for two people who presented with symptoms similar to those of COVID-19 at Chicoutimi Hospital in the Saguenay, confirmed Robert Maranda, spokesperson for the Quebec health ministry.

The ministry notes the two underwent testing because they either travelled abroad or came into contact with someone who could have been exposed to the virus.

As of Tuesday, there are no positive cases of COVID-19 in Quebec. So far, 52 suspected cases of COVID-19 have been analyzed in Quebec since the start of the epidemic.

SYMPTOMS OF COVID-19

According to the Quebec health department, symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, coughing and difficulty breathing.

They can present in a mild manner, similar to a cold, or more severely, similar to symptoms associated with pneumonia and respiratory or kidney failure.

People most at risk of complications are those with a weakened immune system or chronic disease and the elderly.

Quebecers who develop symptoms of fever, cough or difficulty breathing within 14 days of leaving Hubei province or mainland China (excluding Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macao) are asked to call Info-Santé at 811.

All Quebecers who have returned from Hubei province in China are asked to self-isolate and monitor themselves for 14 days after leaving the province.

In addition, they are requested to call Info-Santé at 811 to alert public health authorities within 24 hours of their return.