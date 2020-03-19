MONTREAL -- Quebec health authorities announced that there are 121 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the province as of 1 p.m. Thursday.

One Quebecer has died of COVID-19 so far, an elderly woman in the Lanaudiere region whose death was announced Wednesday. One person who was confirmed to have COVID-19 has since receovered, authorities say.

Seven of 121 patients who have COVID-19 are being treated in a hospital, a figure that Quebec Premier Francois Legault said he found re-assuring.

There are 3,997 people awaiting test results, and 6,331 tests have come back negative.

Legault asked Quebecers Thursday to stay within their regions in the province and not take any non-essential trips to other regions.

There are now more than 800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 across Canada.

This is a developing story that will be updated.