QUEBEC CITY -- A Quebec court will in March consider a new motion by ex-deputy premier of Quebec Nathalie Normandeau and her co-defendants to stay the charges against them.

The various parties will meet March 16 at the Quebec courthouse to discuss the case.

In an open letter to the media last week, Normandeau, who was arrested almost four years ago, lamented that her trial is unlikely to start until the end of 2020.

According to her, these are "cruel and inhuman" delays that have left her in 'an untenable personal and professional situation" and that she is a victim of a trial by the public, not by a court.

The 51-year-old former minister was arrested in 2016 as part of an investigation into the exchange of political funding for public contracts.

Several charges were laid against her, but many were dropped in August.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 13, 2020.